FRONT-line staff were the first to receive their jabs as York's new vaccination centre got up and running today.

And on Tuesday the centre will welcome patients for the first time - as it prepares to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day.

Around 50 staff from local GP practices and St Leonard’s Hospice were vaccinated today (Monday), following a busy weekend as volunteers helped set up the centre in York.

Volunteers had to work throughout the weekend - after Nimbuscare Ltd, the York-based primary care provider decided to change the vaccine centre from car-based injections to a walk-in centre.

Chris Pflueger, 60, who has worked as a practice nurse in York for 20 years, said she was thrilled to receive the vaccine.

She said: “It’s wonderful to be able to go to work with vulnerable people after having the first shot of the vaccine.

“I worked on SARS when that was a major problem and I can honestly say I have never seen such collective action before in tackling this pandemic.

“It may take some time to get your appointment but be patient and we will all get through this together.”

Prof Mike Holmes, chair of Nimbuscare Ltd, said: “This programme is one of the most important moments in the history of the NHS. Delivering the vaccine on this scale is a huge task and we’re fortunate to have a dedicated and experienced team which is making this possible.

“We have joined with clinicians, volunteers, primary care colleagues and local organisations from across the York area to make this happen and we thank them all for their support.

“People will be contacted when the time is right to come forward for their vaccination, as per the priority groups.”

The centre is also looking for volunteers over the coming days. People interested can email nimbuscare.help.desk@nhs.net