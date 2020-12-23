A YORK-based property developer has seen a 60 per cent increase in sales in 2020 with demand in the city continuing to rise.

The government’s stamp duty holiday has helped keep the property market buoyant this year, leading Mulgrave Properties to extend that offer to include all of its properties available for completion before March 31, 2021, not just those under £500,000.

The move, designed to ease the financial pressure on those looking to buy larger properties, has already seen a positive response, with purchasers saving thousands on their new home.

David Smith, head of sales at Mulgrave Properties, said: “This year has changed the way people live and work forever, and this has led to many people reevaluating their current home and looking for something that better serves their new requirements.

"Prospective buyers most commonly ask about the speed of the internet at our developments, and the size of the gardens, as people look to make homeworking more permanent.

"Many of our purchasers this year, particularly recently, have been couples and families looking to relocate from larger towns and cities to quieter villages which can offer them more green space, yet still within easy reach of those busier places with good road and rail links nearby.”

Mulgrave's developments include Mount Vale Gardens, with 12 three, four and five bedroom family homes, at the bottom of the old playing fields at The Mount School and close to Knavesmire, in a joint venture with The Helmsley Group.

Mulgrave Properties specialise in building high-quality, design-led properties across Yorkshire with developments currently in York, Pocklington, Pannal Ash, Harrogate and Markington near Harrogate.

Mulgrave is also set to launch the show home at the phase two of its development in Pocklington, Barley Folde, in January. Four properties have already sold off plan.

Rear elevation of The Towers of Mount Vale Gardens.

The development follows the success of phase one which completed in August 2020.

Julie Watts, senior sales negotiator, said: “Pocklington is an increasingly desirable place to live for all ages.

"Following on from phase one, we have found that the demand in Pocklington is for the smaller two and three bedroom homes, both for first time buyers who are looking for an affordable first home, and for downsizers looking for a convenient location and relaxed lifestyle.”

CGI of Barley Folde, phase two, at Pocklington.

The properties at Barley Folde feature a contemporary design with open plan living spaces, high quality kitchens and low maintenance gardens.

Part exchange is also available on properties ready to move into by March 31, 2021.

Mulgrave Properties developments in Tockwith, Rufforth and Shipton by Beningbrough are set to launch in 2021.