AN INVESTIGATION is underway after two cars were set on fire.
As The Press reported last week, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 1.36am on December 14 to Volta Street in Selby after reports of a car on fire.
Now North Yorkshire police say they are investigating.
A police spokesman said: "It was later established that this fire had been caused intentionally and has caused extensive damage to two vehicles.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1408 GOULD. You can also email alice.gould@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200228585.
