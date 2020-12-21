Christmas plans for countless families were thrown into disarray when the Government announced that it was scrapping plans to relax the Coronavirus restrictions for five days across the festive season.
Instead, people living in Tier 2 areas like York will now only be able to meet family members from two other households for just a single day - on Christmas Day itself.
People are also being asked to 'stay local' - and will not be allowed to have guests coming from Tier 4 areas such as London.
So have your plans for a big family reunion at Christmas been scuppered?
And if so, do you have alternative plans - such as a Zoom Christmas - to ensure the big day isn't entirely ruined?
How will you rescue your Christmas?
"Have your Christmas plans been ruined by the new, tighter Coronavirus restrictions? Or you planning an alternative or online Christmas so the big day isn't completely ruined? Tell us about your plans - and send us some photos!"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
