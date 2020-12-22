I am writing to ask Julian Sturdy MP to vote for the amendment that protects our NHS from trade deals (the NHS protection amendment) as well as the amendment that gives MPs the power to scrutinise trade deals (the scrutiny amendment).
In July Conservative MPs, of which Mr Sturdy was one, voted against the former and all but 12 Conservative MPs voted against the latter.
The House of Lords has passed both amendments and MPs will get another opportunity to vote soon.
The NHS saved my life when I had a ruptured appendix and saved my son’s life when we were hit by another driver. My sister-in-law is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. The NHS is too important not to be protected so I ask Mr Sturdy, please vote for the amendments.
Allan Briggs, Wetherby Road, Rufforth
