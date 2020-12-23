AN ONLINE retailer which sells clothing on behalf of individuals has had a major boost from people reassessing their belonging during the pandemic.

Marrkt Ltd is on track to hit 250 per cent growth for 2020, with turnover expected to reach £650, after selling increasingly more items for other people through its online retail platform.

Owner Lewis Hull said he hoped to break the £1million sales milestone in 2021, and look to open a physical presence in the USA to tap into the market there.

"We will also be looking to broaden the product ranges that we sell and build a dedicated app," he said.

Easingwold-based Marrkt which has a team of five sells quality men's clothing, footwear and accessories at www.marrkt.com and handles everything from photographing the items in house, listing them on their site and fulfilling orders.

The seller simply decides what to sell and Marrkt arranges the courier collection, with sellers around the world, including Australia, Mexico and Kazakhstan.

Lewis launched Marrkt in 2016, selling surplus stock from brands when opportunities arose. In 2018 he adjusted the concept to selling clothing on behalf of individuals for a commission.

"It grew steadily. Since mid-2019 when we rebuilt our site onto Shopify Plus, sales began to accelerate as well as doing a host of guest seller events with people such as Simon Crompton, of Permanent Style, and TV personality Ben Fogle."

He added: “I believe we are filling a gap in the resale market for genuine quality products. Platforms exist for predominantly ladies' handbags, watches and street wear but the authentic market has been underserved.

"We are now globally recognised as the leaders in this field. Our growth plans include opening a base directly in the USA, our fastest growing region for sellers and customers."

Sales have grown in 2020, particularly through the lockdowns as people reassess their belongings. Focussing on quality, well-made products, Lewis said there is a genuine retained value in the goods.

Sellers used to send on average five items at a time. The average now is 25 items. Marrkt is proud of the part they play in promoting sustainability and minimising clothing waste.

"We are believers in buying well, buying once. Our customers recognise the value in well-made pre-owned clothing and are prepared to pay a reasonable amount for it - which is great for our sellers too," said Lewis.

"People have different motivations for selling their items be it financial, space, sustainability, weight loss or gain. Whatever the reason we have had a huge influx of stock and equally people buying. We offer great quality pre-owned products at lower price than retail, so it has been useful to those who still want to shop, but have perhaps lower purchasing power."