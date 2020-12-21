STUDENTS at Selby College marked the end of term with a socially-distanced Winter Olympics competition.

Level 2-5 sport and public service students took part in a range of different activities within their class bubbles, including orienteering, outdoor welly wang and an egg and spoon relay. They also enjoyed virtual games such as Fifa and Wii Tennis and Bowling, as well as a quiz to end the day before the Christmas break.

The Winter Olympics replaced the sport department’s annual winter volleyball competition, which could not go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The Winter Olympics worked really well and allowed us to incorporate both physical and virtual activities, as well as indoor and outdoor activities to ensure the students could take part safely. It was great to see our students having fun and enjoying some friendly competition with their fellow students to end what has been a difficult and challenging year. Congratulations to the Sport Year 2 students who were the overall winners of the day,” said Rich Burgess, programme leader for sport and public services at Selby College.

The students also enjoyed the college’s new orienteering facilities, which uses specialist software to create navigation points across the college’s campus.

“Orienteering is a great outdoor activity which allowed the students to exercise both physically and mentally. The specialist software creates checkpoints across the campus so the students had to work together in teams to navigate between the points and mark them off in the quickest time possible,” added Rich.

In the new year, the college’s orienteering facilities will also be open to the public to book.

To find out more about Selby College’s sport department, visit: https://selby.ac.uk/studying-at-selby-college/our-curriculum-departments/sport/