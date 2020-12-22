Last week my sister and I ordered taxis separately, from Wigginton and South Bank, to visit our brother’s grave at Fulford cemetery. We arrived at 10am, and the gates were locked. I spoke to the man at the gate who advised that we could not enter until 12.30 due to Covid.
We are both elderly and struggle to walk. Not being able to access the cemetery until 12.30 seems odd when the cemetery is outdoors.
We had to return home and take taxis back again for 12.30. On return we were told that, unlike previously, the taxi could not drive us to the grave, so we had to walk.
This was a very upsetting experience.
I appreciate that things are difficult for everyone at the moment, but being elderly I would have hoped for some consideration.
June Statham, Bishopthorpe Road, York