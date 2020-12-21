FESTIVE cheer was at maximum levels at schools around York in the run up to the end of term.

Pupils at Westfield Primary School in Acomb hosted outdoor nativities for parents to enjoy whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Children in Year 1 and 2 were delighted to be able to perform from under a brand new teepee, as their families watched on from designated benches located in the outdoor area.

Mince pies and hot drinks were enjoyed by the audiences who were delighted to be able to share in the Christmas joy provided by the children. As expected, the timeless story of that very first Christmas was retold by kings, shepherds and sheep accompanied by classics such as ‘Away in a Manger’ and ‘Silent Night’.

Earlier this year children at the school wrote to the elderly self-isolating.

Head Lamara Taylor said: “It was just wonderful to see the smiling faces of the children and adults alike. 2020 has been a strange year and has presented schools with many challenges along the way, but to be able to finish the year in this way was great and is testimony to the dedication of our staff, the hard work of our pupils and the support of our parents.”

Meanwhile at Queen Mary’s near Thirsk they held at Nativity in the Woods.

Some of the youngest pupils created their first ‘movie’ as they filmed the performance written by pre-prep teacher, Alistair Cowey. The film enabled the innkeepers to pop out from behind trees, the angels to perch above the forest trail and the kings to bring gifts of firewood, fruit and pine cones for Jesus.

Head Carole Cameron said: “The usual audience of parents has been surpassed with over 2,000 views on YouTube and Facebook. Congratulations to our stars of the future.”