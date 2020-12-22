To all the Doubting Thomases out there who believe the coronavirus is over exaggerated - and in York the people who pushed for a lowering from tier 2 to 1 - will the introduction of a Tier 4 to London on Saturday evening make people realise the seriousness of the situation we all find ourselves in?
The five-day Christmas free-for-all has been reduced down to one day (Christmas day), with only a few allowed to mix.
Perhaps now members of the public will act more responsibly instead of the cavalier attitude some have towards the virus and the authorities who are trying to control the outbreak.
With most of Europe in lockdown now is the time to act before the NHS is swamped and the death toll sky rockets.
With the vaccine already rolling out it’s only a few more months until it’s beaten. Keep the faith and tomorrow will be better.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate