POLICE are investigating an act of vandalism at a North Yorkshire school.
It happened at Richard Taylor Primary School in Bilton, a Harrogate suburb, at some point on Sunday when damage was caused to the school pavilion and a classroom window, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about persons who have been seen in the school premises whilst the school has been closed.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The school has recently suffered a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour, all of which has caused alarm to the school community."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Geeta Maharjan, or email geeta.maharjan2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Quote the reference number 12200241866.
