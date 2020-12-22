PLANS for a quirky new hotel to open in an empty shop in York city centre have been submitted.
The venue, named Hotel Impossible, is planned for the former Marchbrae shop in St Helen's Square opposite Betty's.
It would have 17 bedrooms across four floors and a restaurant and bar. Partitions on the ground floor will be demolished to open a link between the new hotel and the newly opened Impossible WonderBar and Tea Rooms in the building that was formerly home to Carluccio's.
Applicant Tokyo Industries, which has also taken over the neighbouring building, has submitted a 'mood board' to suggest decor for the new hotel. It includes pictures of bathtubs in bedrooms, chandeliers and velvet furnishings.
A statement says: "It is our intention to maintain all aspects of heritage interest and create a unique destination of extremely high quality with design that reflects the heritage of the site and reflects the architectural detail inherent in the building.
"This includes maintaining the footprint of the site, creating new partitions where necessary and the forming of the hotel spaces.
"It is our intention to work closely with York City Council Planning and Heritage officers to see this building come back to life."
View the plans at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 20/02366/FUL.
