NORTH Yorkshire-based Cooplands Bakery has become the first bakery chain to launch a vegan cream cake on the high street.

The family-owned company is launching its signature flaky pastry treats with vegan-friendly pastry and fillings for Veganuary 2021, including a vegan cream cake.

With 170 shops across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and the North East, Scarborough-based Cooplands is the UK’s second largest bakery chain.

Their new vegan savoury pastry range, on sale from January, will include sausage rolls and steak bakes, plus a new 'cheeze & vegetable bake' and vegan pizza slice made with Violife’s EPIC Mature Cheddar. There will also be a 'cheeze & pickle' sandwich made with the same vegan cheese.

The company is also catering to sweet-toothed shoppers with its vegan-friendly cream cake. The Vegan Devonshire Split is made with a soft sweet bun, filled with strawberry jam and a whipped cream alternative from the makers of Elmlea’s Plant Cream.

Customer favourites, Ginger Squares and Iced Fingers, continue to be available all year round and are also vegan-friendly.

Offering more choice for vegans and meat reducers, the move is the next step in Cooplands’ commitment to increase their plant-based options for customers.

The vegan pastries will be baked fresh throughout the day in shop, on separate trays to meat-based pastries. They already offer an all-vegan bread range.

Belinda Youngs, CEO, said: “We are committed to creating great food that everyone can enjoy whether they’re meat lovers, flexitarian, dairy-free or vegan. We’ve worked hard to create our vegan range that packs in all the flavour and that tastes so good, it would be hard to tell the difference or miss the meat.”

The success of their vegan options and the trend for a more ‘flexitarian’ lifestyle led to the decision to expand the range in 2021.