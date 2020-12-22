A FOODBANK has hailed the “staggering” efforts of York people who have helped the charity support those in crisis this year.

As of December 16, York Foodbank had provided 6,413 three-day emergency food supplies to those who needed the charity’s help since the start of the year.

Adam Raffell, the foodbank’s manager, said: “The efforts of local communities, churches, schools and businesses in York this year has been nothing short of staggering amid unprecedented challenges.

“This does not make it acceptable, even in a pandemic, that people are needing to turn to foodbanks because they cannot afford life’s essentials.

“What I can say wholeheartedly, though, is that the York I see week-in week-out is a compassionate city, and clearly one in which we care about what is happening to our neighbours.”

He added: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everybody who has supported us this past year.”

It is no surprise then that York is the fifth best UK location for community spirit, analysis by property website Zoopla has found.

Zoopla has revealed the towns and cities that have the best community spirit by analysing the number of volunteering opportunities, proximity to green spaces, number of local events both virtual and in-person, and the number of nurseries that are available.

During a period when people are spending more time at home than ever before, the strength of our communities and local surroundings has become increasingly important, a spokesperson for Zoopla said.

They added: “From Clap for Our Carers during the first lockdown, to sharing positive local stories on social media, it has been really important to pull together as a community and feel united this year. That’s why Zoopla has analysed a series of metrics to reveal which UK towns and cities are the best to live in for community spirit.”

York’s overall score of 53.45/100 means it is ranked fifth on Zoopla’s list of UK places with the most community spirit.

The city’s ranking is based on its 61 nurseries, 251 events, 46 volunteering opportunities and 24 green spaces.

Stockport came in first, scoring 61.7 out of 100 in Zoopla’s analysis.

From first to tenth, Zoopla’s analysis has found these are the top locations to live in for community spirit: Stockport, Cheltenham, Lincoln, St Albans, York, Solihull, Bath, Manchester, Gloucester and Chester.