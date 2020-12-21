PROPERTY developer North Star has teamed up with York BID to bring some Christmas cheer to Rougier Street.
The company - which is behind some of the city's major schemes including the Roman Quarter, the redevelopment of the gas works at Heworth Green and a new hotel planned for Micklegate - has put up a 12 foot-tall Christmas tree.
Decorations and lights are from Barnitts.
The developer also helped put up decorations on Bishopthorpe Road earlier in December.
A North Star spokesman said: “We were delighted to work with the BID and make Rougier Street enter the Christmas spirit, in these strange times. The tree and decorations on our office look fantastic brighten up the street.”
Carl Alsop, operations manager for York BID, added: “York is a magical place at Christmas, and we wanted to ensure that this magic extended down Rougier Street so were pleased to work with North Star to complement the decorations we have put up throughout the city.”
The Roman Quarter development is planned for Rougier Street, where North Star's office is located.
