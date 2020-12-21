A MAN was allegedly attacked in York city centre, with some of the incident occurring on a busy road during the evening rush-hour.
It happened on Station Road at about 5.20pm on December 8.
It is reported that two men approached the victim near to a bus stop and one of the men has assaulted the victim by pushing him to the chest and attempting to punch him several times, North Yorkshire Police said. It is also reported some of the incident occurred on the road and traffic had to avoid the pair, the force added.
The man is described as a white, aged approximately in his early 30s with fine, dark stubble and was wearing a dark blue hoody and grey tracksuit bottoms at the time of the incident. He was described as having a plastic bike lock around his neck and was in company with a white male, aged approximately late 20s with brown hair and a burgundy sweatshirt, riding a cycle at the time of the incident.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information about an assault and, in particular, about the males involved.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 840, or email 000840@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200223409.
