A MARKS and Spencer food shop may not open at York railway station - after a rival supermarket put in plans for the same site.

Sainsbury's has applied for planning permission to open one of its Local branches in the area of the station which was formerly the ticket office.

In September 2019 The Press reported that Marks and Spencer had applied for planning permission to open a branch of M&S Simply Food in the former ticket office. The plans were given the go-ahead in February - but the retailer appears to have pulled out of the scheme.

A planning statement says: “The new retail unit was to be occupied by M&S. The scheme comprised similar works to what is now proposed within this application. The scheme was not implemented, and now Sainsbury’s seek to occupy and operate the unit.

“The proposal should be considered in the context of the wider railway station’s concourses, in which development of this nature is common and has previously been considered acceptable by the council.

“The development seeks to improve customer facilities at the station.”

The new shop would include a bakery , Costa coffee machine, frozen and chiller cabinets and a cash machine.

A statement adds: “The proposed works to the unit are small scale in nature and are temporary which can be removed if required in the future. A similar proposal has been previously approved in this location and was considered to not cause significant harm to the significance of the listed building.

“The facilities to be provided will greatly benefit the public.”

The Press has contacted Marks and Spencer for a comment.

View the application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 20/02431/FUL.