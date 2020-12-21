A WORKER was attacked by a man who stole from a shop.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at the Sainsbury's store in Stainsacre Lane, Whitby at approximately 8.45pm on Tuesday, December 15 when a man left the store with a number of bottles of spirits without paying for them.
A police spokesman said: "He was followed and challenged by a member of staff, who the suspect then assaulted.
"The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 7″tall and was wearing dark jogging trousers, a grey shell suit type jacket and a woollen hat."
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance and in particular, they are appealing for any witnesses who saw the incident or can help identify the man, to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote job reference 12200232859.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The victim sustained a minor injury to his head as a result of the assault.
Comments are closed on this article.