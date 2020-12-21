THE family of a woman who had to be cut out of her car after a crash in a York village would like to thank the emergency services and a GP who came to her aid.

Matt Ascough said his 67-year-old mum, Ann Precious, had a lucky escape after her car ended up in a ditch after a three-vehicle crash at 3.22pm yesterday (Sunday, December 20) in Sutton Road in Wigginton.

As The Press reported earlier today, the fire service, ambulance and police were called to the scene and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the side off Mrs Precious' Ford Focus to get her out.

Luckily Mrs precious was not badly injured in the crash, but did need hospital treatment.

She was taken by road ambulance to York Hospital where she spent most of the night on Sunday, but is now back home and recovering in bed.

Mr Ascough said: "She spend most of the night in York hospital A&E, but is home now to reduce the risk of the coronavirus and is bed bound with extensive soreness and bruising.

"She has stitches to her leg, but no broken bones luckily.

"Mum was just in the wrong place at the wrong time I think.

"My mum is very traumatised and shaken up, but she and I would love to pass on a huge thank you to all the emergency services who assisted my her at the scene.

"We'd also like to thank the GP from Haxby surgery who was first on the scene before the emergency services arrived and looked after my mum - we'd like to say a big thank you to her also, because there was no time on the day."

Mr Ascough said his mum, from Yearsley near Easingwold, was driving her car on her way to the doctors to pick up a prescription at the time of the crash which also involved a white delivery van and a green Mini car.