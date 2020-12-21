THREE hundred new homes could be built next door to the new Community Stadium.

The plans have been submitted by national housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes - who say they are fed up of waiting for the council to make progress on its long-awaited Local Plan development masterplan at a time when residents need affordable homes to be built.

The scheme would see houses built on the land between the newly opened LNER Community Stadium and New Lane, around Huntington Grange.

The site includes ancient Roman features that would be protected and framed by landscaped open space, accessible to the public for the first time.

And a footpath and cycle route will be created between New Lane and the Community Stadium.

The developers have launched a consultation on the plans and invited neighbours to have their say.

The site was included in a previous version of the council's much delayed Local Plan - which outlines where and what housing developments will be built in the city.

Peter Morris, development director from Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We have become frustrated with the lack of progress of the Local Plan and do not believe further movement on the process will happen quickly.

"Whilst these delays occur, there is a growing lack of new homes being built in York, especially affordable ones, and the affordability issue is getting bigger across the city.

“People in need of affordable homes cannot be expected to wait until the Local Plan process resumes, which could easily result in the whole process having to start again. That’s why we are pushing forward with these plans now."

Inspectors held Local Plan hearings in York a year ago. In July they said they had doubts about the Green Belt boundaries drawn up by the council and suggested one option may be to withdraw the Local Plan and start again from scratch.

They added that further hearings will be needed. In October the inspectors wrote to the council asking officers to "consider how it might host examination hearing sessions" virtually.

Speaking about the plans for homes next to the Community Stadium, Mr Morris said: “This is a tremendously sustainable site that is close to transport links and local facilities, so we think it is ideal for new homes.

"The masterplan has been designed to spread green space and new landscaping throughout the development and celebrate the ancient Roman feature on the site."

The council has put the site forward as Green Belt land - despite it being almost surrounded by residential and commercial development and Mr Morris added: “The site is proposed to be designated as Green Belt but we strongly feel that it serves no Green Belt purpose and this is an opportunity for sustainable development that should not be missed.”

A planning application is due for submission next month.

City of York Council has been approached for a comment.