There's no need to panic buy: that was the message from York's two MPs today as the UK found itself being temporarily blockaded by the rest of Europe due to worries over the new, mutant strain of coronavirus.

York Central MP Rachel Maskell called on the city's people to buy 'only what they need'. "Just get what you need and there will be enough for everybody and we will get through this," Ms Maskell said.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, meanwhile, insisted that the supply problems were only a 'blip'.

"France has already confirmed to our government that they want to allow lorry movements to resume as soon as possible," he said. "York residents should be confident that they can shop normally, and intensive work to resolve this blip is already well advanced."

The intervention from the two MPs came after France imposed a 48-hour ban on hauliers crossing the Channel. Both the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel were closed today, and Kent Police began implementing 'Operation Stack', using parts of the M20 to queue lorries travelling towards the continent, to avoid causing gridlock across Kent.

The chief executive of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), Richard Burnett, warned the measures might deter EU lorry drivers from entering the UK so close to Christmas for fear of being stranded here, leading to a 'challenge' with the supply of fresh food with a short shelf life.

There were signs this morning, however, that France was planning to end the ban on hauliers crossing the channel.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said a protocol would be adopted at a European Union-wide level 'to ensure that movement from the UK can resume'.

"In the next few hours, at European level, we're going to establish a solid health protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume," Mr Djebbari said. "Our priority: to protect our nationals and our fellow citizens."

Mr Sturdy said: "France has already confirmed to our government that they want to allow lorry movements to resume as soon as possible.

"Both governments are working to put in place an immediate solution, for instance through rapid mass testing of lorry drivers."

He added that 80 per cent of the freight units shipped across the Channel today were completely unaffected by the temporary restrictions. "The vast majority of imported food is unaccompanied, for example in containers, rather than being driven in by hauliers," he said. "The problem is mainly French and other European hauliers getting stuck on this side.

"The concern is really around certain fresh produce like salad items and some fruit, rather than general delays with food supplies.

"The food retailers organisation the Food and Drink Federation have said very clearly there is no need to ‘panic buy’ and I would note Sainsburys have said they have plenty of Christmas lunch products, and there should be no problems with this.

"York residents should be confident that they can shop normally."

Ms Maskell said the abrupt change to Christmas rules had left some people 'high and dry'. "If you were planning to visit your daughter, for example, but now can't go, you may not have supplies in," she said.

But she urged York people to buy only what they needed. "Just get what you need and there will be enough for everybody and we will get through this," she said.

She added that agreeing some kind of deal with EU leaders that would enable European lorry drivers to return home after delivering to the UK should be a top priorty for the UK government.

That would ensure the supply chain of fresh food and medicines was not interrupted, Ms Maskell said.