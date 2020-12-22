A YORK-based IT services provider is expanding into larger premises as part of its growth plans.

We Are Your IT which was founded in 2000 has doubled the size of its office and workshop at the Innovation Centre at York Science Park.

Their larger premises will enable the company to provide more support throughout the local area and Yorkshire region.

The company has two further brands, IT 4 Home and WiFi 4 Leisure which are also seeing growth.

We Are Your IT employs eight members of staff who provide maintenance and IT support for commercial and individual clients, including annual servicing and out-of-hours support.

Jonathan Granville-Fall, managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding. The extra space will allow us to grow and continue to deliver the high-quality services we offer to our clients.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, we have been busier than ever and so it’s been excellent that we are able to expand into more premises at York Science Park and not have to move locations.”

Claire Bennett, general manager of York Science Park, said: “We are delighted to see the expansion of We Are Your IT community. During times of uncertainty for many businesses it’s extremely positive to see small businesses and start-ups continuing to grow.

“We Are Your IT play a key role in ensuring that individuals and businesses stay online at this crucial time, ensuring they are able to work and speak to loved ones.”

During lockdown We Are Your IT supported clients with challenges ranging from working at home to an increase in cyber security threats.

Their office has remained open, providing essential support to local businesses and private clients.

About 80 per cent of their work can be undertaken remotely, limiting the need to attend sites to emergency situations only.

They have continued to offer their pickup and return service for vulnerable customers, to ensure they stay connected. They've also created a dedicated service for businesses with employees working from home through our It 4 Business brand.

York Science Park reopened on July 1 after a period of closure to prepare its Covid-19 secure workplace.

Sanitizing stations have been installed, mask wearing in corridors is mandatory and screens around reception were installed to ensure the centre coordinators could return to deliver vital services, safely.

Jonathan said: “We have equipped our employees with the ability to work remotely and safely within the office environment. Our newly-refurbished offices are now more clinical, and desks spaced out to government guidelines.

“The additional space has enabled us to continue to work safely whilst we expand our business.

“The Science Park have also been very accommodating throughout the whole Covid-19 crisis and they should be commended for the way they have handled the situation.”