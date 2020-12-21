FRIENDS behind a York fashion brand hope to win over large retailers in 2021 as they look to expand.

George Hampshire and David Bellwood launched their first physical store at York Designer Outlet a year ago, after enjoying online success with their street wear brand, Giungla Amore.

The duo who created the clothing business after leaving university had hoped to move into a bigger unit at the outlet before their second anniversary this month. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to put their plans on hold.

Like many businesses impacted by the crisis in 2020, the entrepreneurs have adapted their offer and set themselves fresh targets.

George and David who first met when they were five launched their business after seeing a market for designer street wear, which was stylish and original as well as comfortable.

The friends who are both in their twenties have now launched a new collection, and say they were delighted to be back in their store when the second lockdown lifted.

“Being a non-essential store, like many others we have been closed for most of the year,” said George.

“Without the footfall the store brings for the brand we have had to go back to how we started which was online. We’ve been fortunate to have the online store which has enabled us to continue to grow as a brand.

“Missing the interaction the shop brings with our customers, we have found our customers have decided to get their fix of spoiling themselves online.

“The new collection launched in November and we have to say it’s our best yet.

“Having sampled endless materials and customising manufacturing methods we have the perfect collection that brings comfort perfect for relaxing at home or wearing out (lockdown dependent).

“With our custom base growing, people are understanding what comes with Giungla Amore, they seem to love the colours and designs, also now they know the quality this brand represents.

George added: “Next year is a big year for us as a brand. As Giungla continues to grow we are wanting to expand through different lines of sales.

“Everyone who has bought into the brand has loved what we have to offer. A big thanks goes to all of our customers in York. Without them we probably wouldn’t have had the start that we got.

"These lines of sales will be looking to large-scale retailers to build up the unique identity we’ve been working so hard to create.”