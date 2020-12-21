YORK is among the most festive cities in the country when it comes to street names.

According to Royal Mail, aside from London, York is officially the UK’s most festive city, with 480 Christmas-related named addresses, including Winter Close and Holly Beck. Market towns and cities with a rich history, including Guildford, Lincoln and Banbury, also feature prominently on the list.

Some of the nation’s most festive and unusual address names include: Church Bell Sound in Cardiff, Christmas Pie Avenue in Guildford, Surrey and Tinsel Lane in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

The company’s Address Management Unit analysed over 31 million addresses to evaluate the impact that the season of goodwill has had on the naming of our nation’s streets and houses. There are nearly 3,000 ‘Ivy Cottage’ addresses alone across the UK, accounting for one per cent of all named houses.

In fact, seven per cent (23,000) of the nation’s named homes sport a festive-themed moniker. There are over 250 ‘Christmas Cottages’ peppering the nation, and some of the more unusual festive house names include ‘Mince Pie Cottage’ in Lincolnshire and ‘Jingle Joys’ in Worcestershire.

York with 371 and Bristol, with 212, house the highest number of festive-linked named homes.

The Streets of Christmas The subject of many a festive ditty – the humble holly and ivy - are muses for the largest number of Christmas related street and house names (over 15,000 in total).

However, many other yuletide customs - including chestnuts, snowmen and mistletoe – have also inspired many a moniker for a British address, ranging from ‘Mistletoe Lane’ in Shepton Mallet to ‘Chestnut Brae’ in Craigavon.

Steve Rooney, Head of Royal Mail’s Address Management Unit, said: “Street, house and building names chiefly reflect our nation’s heritage and primary interests. The enduring spirit of Christmas clearly extends well past December 25th in the UK, as so many festive terms are resonant in the names of our streets and houses.”

The UK’s most popular festive street and house names are as follows:

King Street (1,617) Ivy Cottage (2,873) Chestnut Avenue (381) Holly Cottage (1,894) Chestnut Close (271) Holly House (983) Bell Lane (237) Chestnut Cottage (708) Chestnut Grove (197) Holly Lodge (575) Holly Close (153) Chestnut House (471) Bell Street (152) Fir Tree Cottage (355) Chestnut Road (130) Chestnuts (291) Angel Street (74) Bell House (183) Bell Road (72) Stable Cottage (143)

The UK’s Most Festive Cities & Towns

1) London (675)

2) York (480)

3) Norwich, Norfolk (459)

4) Bristol (341)

5) Manchester (304)

6) Maidstone, Kent (211)

7) Guildford, Surrey (200)

8) Doncaster (198)

9) Birmingham (186)

10) Leeds (181)

11) Ipswich, Suffolk (168)

12) Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk (157)

13) Nottingham (144)

14) Lincoln (141)

15) Banbury, Oxfordshire (132)

16) Leicester (128)

17) Bridgend (126)

18) Sheffield (126)

19) Gloucester (107)

20) Exeter, Devon (102)