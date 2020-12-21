MARIE Curie’s York Fundraising Group has devised two fun quizzes to test the knowledge of local people and their family and friends this Christmas while raising money for the charity.
Both quizzes, which have been created to cater for most age groups, can be downloaded in exchange for a donation. There is a Christmas themed quiz with 40 questions across four categories and a generic one with 100 questions over 10 categories. To get a copy of either quiz please make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yorkfg and then email mariecurieyork@outlook.com to request the list of questions.
Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity supporting everyone across North Yorkshire through all aspects of dying, death and bereavement and fighting for a society where everyone gets to have the best experience possible at the end of their lives.
Despite facing unprecedented challenges this year, its team of community-based Marie Curie nurses has continued to provide unwavering support across the city. Between April and September 2020, the nurses made 433 visits across York, providing 3,897 hours of care and travelling 13,050 miles to reach those people in need.
Emma Williams, Marie Curie’s community fundraiser, explained: “Like most organisations reliant on donations, times are hard. In March, our largest annual fundraising campaign – the Great Daffodil Appeal – was cut short due to the pandemic and Christmas street and supermarket collections are unable to go ahead this year. It’s unlikely that we’ll be able to stage any events for months to come. That’s why we’re working hard to come up with innovative new ways to fundraise and would like to urge local people to sign up for one of the quizzes during the festive period.”