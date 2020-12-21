A TALENTED York schoolgirl who scooped a top award in a competition to help stamp out racism is delighted her design has now gone on sale.

As The Press reported earlier this year, Molly Playford, 14, who goes to Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick, won the Jo Cox Memorial Award in the Show Racism the Red Card Competition (SRtRC).

Her artwork is now featured in their annual calendar which has gone on sale in time for Christmas.

Molly said: “I was so surprised but really excited when I found out I’d won, especially as it’s linked with the amazing work of the Jo Cox Foundation.”

Assistant head teacher Rachael Clarke: Raising Achievement Key Stage 3, said: “We are delighted with the success Molly’s artwork has had in this competition.

“Molly is a very talented artist, with art being one of her subjects at GCSE, and thoroughly deserves this recognition by the Show Racism the Red Card charity and the Jo Cox Foundation.

“It is an amazing achievement to also be used as the January image, well done Molly.”

The calendars are now available and Molly’s is the featured image for January.

The award is named in memory of former Labour MP Cox, who was murdered in 2016 in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Ged Grebby, a director at SRtRC, said: “The judges were very impressed with Molly’s artwork and, as the winner of the Jo Cox Memorial Award, the artwork will feature prominently in our 2021 calendar.

“The memorial award is one of the ways we remember Jo Cox’s contribution to society and her tragic murder at the hands of a far-right fanatic.

“We are planning on printing 20,000 calendars and they are always one of SRtRC’s most popular resources.

“In these times of uncertainty and the rise of racism, the work of SRtRC is needed more than ever.”

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell lauded the school for partaking in the charity’s competition.

She said: “Show Racism the Red Card’s Awards project is a brilliant way of engaging young people in understanding anti-racism campaigning.

“Through powerful creative work, young people are able to express their anti-racism messages to their communities and ensure that racism is kicked off the terraces and out of society.

“I commend Joseph Rowntree School for engaging with the programme and am delighted that a local pupil won.”

The calendars are available to buy from theredcard.org priced £5