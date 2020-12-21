AGENCIES are dealing with a flooding incident near East Cowick and West Cowick in East Yorkshire after a major canal breach yesterday.

Water is flowing into several nearby fields and there is standing water in Back Lane, in East Cowick, and a temporary road closure is now in effect, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.

No properties have flooded, it confirmed.

The area was badly hit by flooding earlier this year.

Staff from the Canal and River Trust, who manage the affected part of the Aire and Calder canal, are being supported on site by the council, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency, Snaith and Cowick Town Council and the Internal Drainage Board.

Council pumping operations are continuing in Back Lane, East Cowick, this morning.

All agencies had staff on site overnight responding to the incident and have deployed pumping equipment to help reduce water levels.

The council has also delivered sandbags to the area and has sandbagged adjacent properties.

A night vision drone from Humberside Fire and Rescue was despatched to the scene in order to monitor the situation and help direct operations overnight.

The town council has opened its offices for the storage of PPE and supplies and East Cowick Village Hall has been opened for the use of the emergency services.

The Internal Drainage Board is advising the Canal and River Trust on matters relating to the watercourses in East Cowick and Andrew Percy MP has been on site to reassure residents.

The council has put contingency plans in place for the provision of a rest centre and transport has also been put on standby to assist, if properties need evacuating.

Gillian Barley, head of revenues and procurement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and emergency control centre manager, said: “The council and its partners are on the scene and are responding to the incident and will have staff and equipment on-hand throughout the night.

“Plans have been drawn up to plug the breach using bags of aggregate and these will be delivered by helicopter in the morning.

“The council and its partners will also be looking to deploy further pumping assets to the area in order to reduce flood waters and defend properties.

“This is a challenging situation, but we will do all we can tonight, tomorrow and as long as is needed in order to support our residents and businesses.”