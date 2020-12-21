FIREFIGHTERS rescued a woman who was trapped following a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Servcie say they were called out at 3.22pm yesterday to Sutton Road in Wigginton after reports of an accident.
A spokesman for the service said: "York Crews attended a road traffic collision.
"One person was trapped within a vehicle so fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the side of the car away, allowing a woman to be released."
The extent of the woman's injuries are not known at this time.
