A MAN has died after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say a man in his 60s died following a collision between a BMW car and van on the B163 at Bubwith near Selby on December 2 at 11.15am.
As The Press reported at the time, the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
He sadly later died of his injuries after receiving medical treatment.
Police have only now released details because they need to trace witnesses to the collision, including anyone with dashcam footage or who was in the area moments before it.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12200215986 or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
