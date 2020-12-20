POLICE have issued a number of fines after inspecting a York city centre venue and finding breaches of coronavirus rules, it has been claimed.
The Knavesmire pub in Albermarle Road said on its Facebook page on Sunday that 'sadly last night, a venue in the city centre was inspected by the police and sadly lots of fines served to individuals with no evidence of of shared addresses.'
It said: "This is something the police will continually check whilst we are in Tier 2."
It said the Knavesmire had on Sunday morning been sent a letter from City of York Council reminding it of its obligations and those of customers.
It said: "We shall leave this document behind the bar for you to read if you wish. We must keep to our strict rules so we can stay open and trade throughout Christmas and New Year. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times. Team Mire."
The Press will ask North Yorkshire Police for clarification of the action taken in the city centre on Monday morning.