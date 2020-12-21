YORK is one of only a handful of places in England which are still shaded in green on an official map showing coronavirus rates - but soaring rates mean that is unlikely to last for long.
The rolling seven day rate for the City of York Council area stood last night at 84.5 per 100,000 population - below the threshold of 100 at which areas are shaded pale blue in the Public Health England map.
However, York's rate was still up sharply from 69.8 on Saturday and looks sure to rise above 100 in the next few days, after a further 49 cases were confirmed yesterday and 50 on Saturday.
The only other unitary and county council areas in the north which are still below 100 at the moment are Sefton and The Wirral in the north west.
The rate for the North Yorkshire County Council area, which did briefly turn green earlier this month, has risen to 125.7 while the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has a rate of155.6.
But there are still three borough council areas in North Yorkshire with rates of lower than 100 - Ryedale with 72.2,Hambleton with 73.1 and Harrogate with 92.
The only other unitary and county council areas in England with rates of lower than 100 are Herefordshire, Wiltshire, Somerset,Dorset, Isle of Wight and Cornwall and the Scilly Isles.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment