NO further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at either York Hospital or Scarborough Hospital in the last 24 hours.
The latest NHS data shows that a further 266 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 46,388.
Patients were aged between 42 and 101 years old. All except seven (aged 53 to 90 years old) had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from 8 November to 19 December 2020 with the majority being on or after 17 December.
Their families have been informed.