A YORKSHIRE-based business is offering free Zoom talks on Yorkshire for people on their own, self-isolating.
From Wednesday 23rd December to Friday 31st, Saville's will be offering free zoom calls to those in need.
Anyone with a Zoom account (they’re free) can ‘tune-in’ at 10:00am and hear about our
fantastic county for around an hour, said owner Mark Saville.
“There are lots of films of events that usually take place before Christmas and at New Year, that obviously hasn’t happened this year. I’ll also be giving an introduction to Yorkshire by looking from its Pre-history up to today,” says Mark.
The Schedule includes Yorkshire at Christmas on December 24, Yorkshire History on the 28th and a Yorkshire New Year on the 31.
To join, send Mark an e-mail at yorkshireways@btinternet.com.