A YORK pub is hosting a Christmas craft market this afternoon to support the local community after a challenging year.
The Saddle Inn in Fulford is letting locals use the marquee in its car park for stalls in line with social distancing guidelines.
The market, which runs until 4pm, includes homemade cakes, gifts, soaps, candles and various knitted items.
Landlord and lady Steven and Rebecca Eccles said: "Its the least we can do for our community after all the support they have shown us during this extremely challenging year."
Comments are closed on this article.