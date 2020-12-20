A YORK MP has said the confusion over Christmas measures could have been avoided if the government had acted sooner.
York Central MP, Rachael Maskell said Labour raised significant concerns over the new variant of Covid-19 weeks ago, but the Prime Minister dismissed it.
Yesterday The Prime Minister announced that the planned relaxation coronavirus rules had been cut to just Christmas day only following a sharp rise in new cases.
She added: “Labour raised significant concerns about the new variant of Covid-19 in Parliament, however, the Prime Minister dismissed this. Today he has had to respond by declaring new stricter measures, as families make their final preparations for Christmas. once again, this could have been avoided had he acted sooner.
“I will be joining 1000s of people across York in being apart from my family this Christmas, so understand how hard this is. In York, we continue to do well in beating this virus and must hold onto the hope of the vaccine as it is rolled out. I will be available to speak to residents and businesses over this Christmas period should anyone wish to raise issues with me.”
