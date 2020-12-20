A MASS Coronavirus vaccination site is to open in York tomorrow.

The large Covid-19 vaccination site is to be based at Moor Lane Car Park, Askham Bar, York - which is also operating as a mass Flu Vaccination site.

Nimbuscare Ltd, the York-based at scale primary care provider, said it will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to invited individuals from Monday.

It added that people arriving for a Covid vaccine will be directed to the right area.

And priority groups will be offered the vaccine first - and will be contacted for a booster jab at a later date via letter, text message or phone call.

Prof Mike Holmes, chair of Nimbuscare Ltd, said: “This programme is one of the most important moments in the history of the NHS. Delivering the vaccine on this scale is a huge task and we’re fortunate to have a dedicated and experienced team which is making this possible.

“We have joined with clinicians, volunteers, primary care colleagues and local organisations from across the York area to make this happen and we thank them all for their support.

“We have been working round the clock to get the site ready and await the arrival of the first vaccines.

“People will be contacted when the time is right to come forward for their vaccination, as per the priority groups. When people do receive an invitation, we encourage people to act on this and make sure they attend.

“I understand there will be anxiety from people who are keen to get the vaccine as soon as possible, but please be reassured that we are putting in place plans to do that as quickly and as safely as we can.”

“In the meantime, we hope everyone will continue to abide by social distancing and hand hygiene guidance.”

For information about the vaccine go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/