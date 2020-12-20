TWO flood warnings have been issued for York in the last 24 hours.
They are in place as river levels rise due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchments over the last few days.
One flood warning, issued at 7.06pm, on Saturday, is for riverside properties next to the River Ouse in York.
The warning reads: “The river Ouse at the Viking recorder is currently at 2.82m and is expected to peak between 3m and 3.2m between 23:45 tonight and 01:00 on Sunday morning 20th December 2020.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and closely monitoring the forecast.”
There is also a warning in place on the River Ouse at Naburn Lock, issued at 7.21pm.
The warning reads: “The level at Naburn is 2.39m and rising. The river Ouse at the Viking recorder is currently at 2.82m and is expected to peak between 3m and 3.2m between 23:45 tonight and 01:00 on Sunday morning 20th December 2020.
“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers in the vicinity of Naburn Lock.”
The Environment Agency is monitoring the situation.