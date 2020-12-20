A NEW wizard-themed attraction has been launched in York city centre - underneath a bar.

Wizards’ Emporium is an escape room which has just opened in the basement of Rehab Piccadilly.

Vicky Lu-Evans and her husband Simon opened the bar in September last year, and the escape room was always part of their plans.

"It's pretty spectacular," Vicky said. "It's all bespoke."

The family-friendly attraction has been created by puzzle experts and technicians.

"It's amazing what they have done," Vicky added.

The attraction has two rooms, and a number of trials await those who take part.

Among the fun challenges is mixing potions using a wand.

The experience is expected to take about 45 minutes to complete and is for a maximum of five people.

Vicky hopes it will attract and appeal to both local residents and tourists.

If the attraction is a success, Vicky and Simon hope to open another Viking-themed escape room in the future.

All bookings must include one adult (18+) and a minimum of two people.

For more information and to make a booking, visit: https://www.rehabpiccadilly.co.uk/