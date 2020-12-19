YORK'S coronavirus rating has changed to 'amber' following a recent increase in cases.
City of York Council said the Public Health England (PHE)‘Exceedance’ rating compared the number of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous six weeks.
It said in its Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker report that an 'RAG' rating was provided to indicate if the previously observed trend in the number of new cases was worsening.
York's rating has been 'green' for several weeks, after being 'red' in the early autumn following sharp rise in cases, but the authority said the latest rating for York was 'amber.'
The report also said there were two care homes in the council area with confirmed Covid-19 infections, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident testing positive.
It said that in the seven days up to last Sunday, there were 11 children of primary and secondary school age who tested positive at nine different schools.