RELEXATION of coronavirus rules for Christmas have been cut to just one day for York residents, the Prime Minister has announced.
At today's coronavirus press conference, Boris Johnson said a rapid spread of the virus in many parts of the South-east of England is "now being driven by a new variant" - with a case rate doubling time of seven days in some areas.
He added that Christmas cannot be continued "as planned" and Tier 3 and Tier 2 areas, such as York, can meet up to three households on Christmas Day only.
Meanwhile, London, The South East and the East of England will enter a new tier four-level from tomorrow - and must stay at home, with non-essential retail, indoor gyms and hairdressers to close.
Tier 4 residents should also stay local and not travel abroad over the next two weeks.
The governments Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said the new variant was first seen in mid-September in London and Kent.
He added that by December it had become the "dominant variant" in London - and the new British strain is 70 per cent more infectious than the existing strain currently present in the north.
The strain is thought to increase the R rate - the rate of transmission - by 0.4.
However, Sir Patrick Vallance added that the variant increases transmissibility but not lethality.
