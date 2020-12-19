ANOTHER FIVE coronavirus patients have died at York and Scarborough hospitals.
The latest Public Health figures show that York Hospital Foundation Teaching Trust has now recorded 345 deaths.
Nationally, a further 339 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 46,122.
Patients were aged between 44 and 100 years old. All except 13 (aged 64 to 95 years old) had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from 5 November to 18 December 2020.
Their families have been informed.