A LOCAL charity is providing free online family entertainment this week to help bring festive cheer to residents.
Live entertainment will be provided by The Beat Bandito's, a unique Acoustic, Mariachi band and York's Hoglet’s Theatre presents The Snow Bear.
Trustee and Vice-Chair, Fred Ring, said: "One of our key aims is to bring people of all ethnicities together to celebrate our diversity, differences and similarities. We haven't been able to do our normal events this year, so we decided to offer something online".
Everyone is welcome; you do not need to be a member of YREN to join in the fun. The party starts at 3pm; the link can be obtained from info@yren.co.uk, or by logging onto www.yren.co.uk.