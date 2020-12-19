Rocky was admitted to the York Animal Home as his previous owner could no longer meet his needs.

He is a one-year-old male mastiff/ rottweiler cross - a young, big and energetic dog who has been neutered but will need experienced owners.

Rocky had not been socialized correctly when he was younger and has grown up very fearful when meeting new people and adjusting to new situations.

Although Rocky has come on well whilst being at the Animal Home he is still very nervous and scared of sudden noises, the outside world and especially of people he does not know.

Rocky will need adopters who have the time and patience to help him overcome his insecurities and learn to enjoy life.

Once he trusts you he really is the most sweet boy and will make a very loyal and faithful companion. Potential adopters will need to have had experience with owning large breed dogs and understand their needs both physically and mentally.

Rocky is still very young and still has so much to learn about life, with the right family staff just know Rocky will mature into the most amazing dog, they can see how much potential he has, they just need to find the right family to help him fulfil it.

Adopters will need to have the time to do many meet and greets with Rocky until he is comfortable around you and has learnt to trust you. Rocky will need an adult only home where there are no other pets.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

PLEASE NOTE - We can only re-home to adopters who live uin the same tier as York