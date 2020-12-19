THE POPULAR nightclub Kuda has confirmed that it has closed its doors for good.
A spokesman for the venue said "it had been an extremely difficult nine months" for the company - and with no long-term confirmation on its current lease, it has decided to hand back the keys.
In a statement, the venue said: “It has been an extremely difficult nine months for Kuda York, with no date for full reopening in sight and no practical support from the Government.
"Despite Deltic being bought out of administration by REKOM, our lease is still not confirmed for the long-term, so we have taken the difficult decision to hand back the keys.
“Our main priority, at the moment, is to support our employees who have played a huge part in the success of Kuda over the years, creating so many fun and happy memories.
"We would also like to thank our customers for their fantastic support and loyalty – we hope that Kuda will return to entertain the people of York in the future."
The venue, formerly known as Gallery nightclub, rebranded as Kuda in 2012.
