PRIMARY care services in York are celebrating the first week of its successful delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to local patients.

The first man to receive the vaccine was 82-year-old Gordon Short - who said he was surprised to receive his invite in the post the day before the appointment.

Gordon said: “I was really pleased – I really would have been happy to postpone it and offer it to someone else. I’ve only just received the appointment so here I am. My daughter will be delighted."

The first couple that attended for their appointment was Eileen and Kenneth Ward from Copmanthorpe. “We’re still going to be careful,” said Eileen as she and her husband became the first couple in York to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Several residents have reported that their vaccine appointments have been postponed.

One man, who did not want to be named, said he was told his appointment on December 17 had been postponed.

The Vale of York CCG said all postponed appoints would be rearranged.

Meanwhile, Sheila, 85, and Kenneth, 93, said they were delighted to receive their letter inviting them to be one of the first people to receive the vaccine in York.

“I was so pleased when I got the letter, as I just thought this might be the end to being isolated. We’re still going to be careful though,” said Eileen.

Throughout the pandemic, the couple has only spoken to their daughter though the window and they have decided to keep away from family over Christmas too.

“We’ll wait until we can celebrate after,” she said.

Dr Daniel Kimberling, GP Partner and Clinical Lead at Haxby Group said: “We are proud to be playing our part in this NHS vaccination programme, working on behalf of GP Practices in York to help protect people from this virus.”

As more supplies of the vaccine are received, the programme will be rolled out to other sites and other groups, including frontline health and care staff.

Dr Nigel Wells, Clinical Chair of NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I’m delighted that York has been one of the first areas to play a role in the UK wide vaccination programme, but it’s just the start of a process that will likely take several months.

“The first few days have been very successful, with patients commenting on how well organised clinics are and how amazing the clinical staff have been.”

“Understandably patients are enthusiastic to have the COVID vaccine, but it’s important those at most risk from coronavirus are vaccinated first.

“That is why the NHS is asking patients to not contact their local GP Practice or local hospital to ask for an appointment for a vaccination and to please not turn up at your surgery or hospital – the NHS is proactively contacting individuals as part of the vaccination programme and nobody will miss out.”