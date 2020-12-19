MINISTERS have met to discuss how to contain the rising number of coronavirus infections across England.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "hoping to avoid" another national lockdown in England.

Analysis suggests the R number - which represents how many people each infected person passes the virus onto - has risen above 1 in the UK again.

York has seen an uptick in cases over recent days.

Government scientists are continuing to evaluate the spread of a new variant of Covid in south-east England as there are "growing concerns" about its transmission.

The news comes as Ewan Birney, deputy director-general of European Molecular Biological Laboratory, told the BBC that a new variant had been growing "very strongly in the south of England" but it was not possible to say definitively that it was transmitting faster than others or whether it was because the number of cases, in general, was growing.

However, he added most scientists "think it is going faster - that it really is a property of the virus".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I must stress how complicated it is to work out, in a situation where things might be growing for other reasons, to really put your finger on that it's actually the virus which is doing it but the evidence is pointing in that direction."

On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant may be associated with the faster transmission of the virus in the South East but there was "nothing to suggest" it caused worse disease or that vaccines currently in trial or being rolled out would no longer work.

Ministers met on Friday to discuss what action will be necessary to deal with it, but a Downing Street source said the government is "not there yet" on rethinking Christmas plans.

The decision by all four UK nations to relax restrictions and allow more household mixing for five days over Christmas has prompted concerns about a further surge in case numbers.