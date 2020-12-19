A MOTHER has called for a footpath and speed limit near her children’s school after a car collided with her 11-year-old daughter while she was walking to school, smashing her leg.

Clare Fenton said her daughter Ella will require at least one operation at York Hospital following the crash on Thursday morning in Crayke, near Easingwold.

She said she was walking to the village school with Ella and her three other children, Isla, aged four, Elise, six and Nathaniel, nine, when the collision happened in Crayke Lane.

“I managed to throw the younger ones out of the way but Ella was hit,” she said.

“She got her foot caught under the wheel and so both bones in her leg were smashed and dislocated, but she was thrown on to the verge and fortunately did not suffer head injuries.”

She said that when she moved to Crayke she had realised that the road out of the village to the school was very dangerous.

“People call it ‘walking the gauntlet’ because it is a narrow road and at the national speed limit,” she said.

“It’s also the only way to school for the kids living on that side of the village.

“We asked years ago for a path but the council said there was no need, as there had been no significant incidents.

“Recently the parish council in Crayke also asked for the speed limit to be changed to 30mph - but nothing happened.

“I hope the council will now reconsider having cars travelling at 60mph on a road with no pavement near a primary school.”

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had attended a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Thursday and took a child to York Hospital by road ambulance.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers attended the collision and spoke to the driver involved at the scene.

He added that inquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Jayne Charlton, highways area manager at North Yorkshire County Council, said: “We are very sorry to hear about this distressing incident and wish the child well for a speedy recovery.

“At the request of the parish council, highway officers were already working on proposals to extend the existing 30mph speed limit on Crayke Lane, Crayke.

“The parish council will be consulted on the proposal as part of the statutory process in the New Year.”

Mrs Fenton said she would welcome the extension of the speed limit but would still also like to see a footpath provided to ensure additional safety for children walking to school.