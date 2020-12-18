THE coronavirus rate has risen in York and North Yorkshire, according to latest figures.
Public Health England said today that the rolling seven-day rate for the City of York Council area in the most recent period was 69.3 per 100,000 population, compared with 63.6 yesterday.
The rate for the North Yorkshire County Council area today was 108.6 per 100,000, compared with 99.8 yesterday, and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, the rate was 139.8, up from 129.6.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, when keeping York in Tier 2 restrictions, said earlier this week that if the city was to get into Tier 1, with lighter-touch restrictions, its rate needed to be in the mid 40s rather than the mid 60s, along with other factors.