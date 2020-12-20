YORK has been named as among the 10 cheapest cities in the UK for a New Year staycation.
As millions of people couldn’t book Christmas or New Year getaways this year because of Covid restrictions, many are looking to create the feeling of going away without actually leaving.
Last minute staycations are increasingly popular, with 17,000 people searching for them last month alone.
MyJobQuote.co.uk scoured Airbnb listings between December 31 – January 2 for families in Tier 1 and 2 cities across the UK in order to establish the best deals.
York came in as the 10th cheapest city in the UK to book a staycation, with an average nightly price of £228 for a family of four to stay in the city.
In first place was Aberdeen, which is now under Tier 3 restrictions so isn’t open to outside tourists.
However, if Aberdeen residents want to treat themselves, the average nightly prices is just £122 for a family of four.
Plymouth followed in second place at just £163 a night on average.
It was followed by Exeter in third place, costing £182 per night, then Southampton, Chester, Norwich, Cambridge, Worcester, Hereford and then York.
The most expensive Tier 1/2 city for a New Year staycation is Bath, according to the research.
One night for a family of four will cost a whopping £368.
Bath was followed by Brighton, which cost £357 a night, and Bristol, at £341.