COUNTY Council bosses are pleading with residents to adhere to coronavirus public health measures - as parts of North Yorkshire are heading towards Tier 3 restrictions.
The rallying cry has gone out to everyone living in Scarborough to play their part in the drive to avoid a New Year spike in Covid-19 cases, like the one seen locally in November.
The call comes as infection rates in the area have risen from 132/100,000 to 214/100,000 since the national lockdown was lifted a fortnight ago.
Richard Webb, North Yorkshire County Council’s Director of Health and Adult Services, said: “The vast majority of people are following the rules, and we thank you for that. It is a minority that is not doing so and is letting down everyone else and putting themselves and others at risk.
“Your actions now and over the holiday period will have a major impact on our way of life and could put extra strain on our local hospitals and GPs, at what is already the busiest time of the year for them. A third wave of the pandemic and tougher restrictions are not inevitable. We can all take action, and follow the rules, now to keep the virus in check.”